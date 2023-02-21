Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Olin stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

