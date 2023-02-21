Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth $60,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OLO Stock Performance
OLO stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.
