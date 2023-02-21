Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth $60,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034. Insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

