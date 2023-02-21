Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

