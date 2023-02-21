Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 193.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 85,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.57. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $123.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.73.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.