Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

PARA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.69 on Monday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

