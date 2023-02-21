Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PARA. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.86.

PARA stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $858,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

