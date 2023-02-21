Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Pineapple Energy were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000.

Shares of PEGY opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Pineapple Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

PEGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pineapple Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Pineapple Energy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Pineapple Energy, Inc focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

