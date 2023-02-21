Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $102.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

