Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 23,225 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,833.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682,616 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,152.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,440,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843,870 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

