Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Cut by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Barclays upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $208.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.83 and its 200-day moving average is $237.32. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $200.09 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

