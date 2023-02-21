Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,357 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,651.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,244.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,450.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,929 shares of company stock worth $367,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

