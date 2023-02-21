Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 442 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,517,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,777,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,941,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.78. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

