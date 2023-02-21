Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 504 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 146.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 61.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,813,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 688,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $19,929,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

NYSE RRC opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $37.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

