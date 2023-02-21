Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 587 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Forward Air by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Forward Air by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 32.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forward Air Stock Up 3.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

FWRD opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $117.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

