Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 9,616 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 234.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,713 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 1.2 %

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

