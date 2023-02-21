Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

