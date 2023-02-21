Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after buying an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $19,534,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 182.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,932,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 1,248,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 75.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,075,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,705,000 after buying an additional 892,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of PTEN opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

