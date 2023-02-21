Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 21.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.