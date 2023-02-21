Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,037 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gravity were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gravity by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gravity by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gravity by 1,822.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gravity by 1,366.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gravity by 229.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $389.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.12. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $61.01.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.