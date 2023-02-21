Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 14,875 Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) by 10,779.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter worth about $154,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Up 2.0 %

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

