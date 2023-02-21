Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,693 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 119.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -92.84 and a beta of 0.59. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

