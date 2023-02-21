Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,950 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 246.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 34,889.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505,595 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,351,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 659,430 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

New York Times Stock Up 1.9 %

New York Times Increases Dividend

NYSE:NYT opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

New York Times announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

