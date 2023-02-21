Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,071 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 420.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in National Vision by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EYE opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

