Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 311 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 254.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

WTFC stock opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

