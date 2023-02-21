Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 450 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 870,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 792,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,723,000 after acquiring an additional 58,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,283 shares of company stock valued at $145,894 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

