Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 843 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 344.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.