Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 905 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

