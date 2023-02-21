Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SJR. National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

