Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after purchasing an additional 528,712 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,260,466,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $240.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

