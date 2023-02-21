Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 1,402.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 55.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $1,043,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $78.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

