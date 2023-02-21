Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,890.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at $91,863,789.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,450 shares of company stock valued at $9,286,366 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $240.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 27.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

