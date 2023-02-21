Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 201.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 17.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

Exponent Trading Up 2.8 %

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,575 shares of company stock valued at $381,186 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.