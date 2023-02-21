Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 146.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 175,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 238,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,233,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after buying an additional 2,991,830 shares during the period. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.42%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

