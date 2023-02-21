Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in M.D.C. by 94.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.D.C. stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 8.58. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.40.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

