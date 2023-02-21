Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 1,338.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SM Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,735,000 after acquiring an additional 705,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 4.43.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

