Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 473.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $553,406.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

