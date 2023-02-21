Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 49.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 131.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 110,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $60.58.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

