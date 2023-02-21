Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,868,000 after purchasing an additional 516,551 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,062,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,630,000 after purchasing an additional 266,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,799,514.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $739,033 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.