Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $80,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9,693.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.56 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average of $186.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

