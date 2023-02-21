Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 37,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sasol by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 700.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

