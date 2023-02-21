Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 147.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rogers by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,088,000 after buying an additional 389,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,838,000 after purchasing an additional 227,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,307 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $38,191,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 209,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,887,000 after purchasing an additional 124,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

NYSE:ROG opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $274.51.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

