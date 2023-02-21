Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,463,000 after acquiring an additional 288,965 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after buying an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 50.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,740,000 after buying an additional 611,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 41.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,536,000 after buying an additional 405,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.