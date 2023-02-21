Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $85,000 Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 222.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after acquiring an additional 214,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 115.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,329.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,564,000 after acquiring an additional 146,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 175.34%.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

