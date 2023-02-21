Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $89,000 Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.23.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

