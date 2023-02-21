Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $89,000 Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 311.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,037,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,046,000 after acquiring an additional 229,103 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.