Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $89,000 Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,509.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,509.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 3,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $102,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,709.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,999 shares of company stock worth $11,170,860. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yelp Price Performance

YELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

