Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of GDS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in GDS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in GDS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GDS by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

GDS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. GDS had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $332.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

