Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $92,000 Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

