Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,505,000 after acquiring an additional 638,862 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,802 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,154.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 174,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,621,000 after purchasing an additional 171,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 102.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,721,000 after purchasing an additional 166,295 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $292.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.88. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $627.63.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.18.

In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

