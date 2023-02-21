Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Pelion Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Bill.com by 40.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,176,000 after purchasing an additional 341,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $38,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $247.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.27.

In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,709 shares of company stock worth $4,676,240 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

